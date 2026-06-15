What's Going On With Cuprina Stock Monday?

With a small public float, CUPR can experience outsized price swings as buying and selling activity fluctuates. Even modest changes in retail trading volume can trigger sharp rallies or steep pullbacks, contributing to the stock’s elevated volatility.

Stock Pauses After Friday’s Surge

The muted price action follows a breakout session on Friday, when CUPR soared 64.73% to close at $3.97 after the company announced it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements.

With the immediate catalyst now priced in, traders appeared to be taking a wait-and-see approach on Monday following the stock’s rapid advance.

Cuprina Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Cuprina announced Thursday that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements, removing the risk of delisting and allowing its shares to continue trading on the exchange.

The Singapore-based biomedical company said Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications staff informed the exchange’s Hearings Department that Cuprina has satisfied the minimum bid price requirement and is now fully compliant with Nasdaq Capital Market rules.

The update follows a May 29 notice from Nasdaq stating that Cuprina had failed to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days, as required under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The company also did not regain compliance within the initial 180-day grace period outlined under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(a).

In response, Cuprina appealed the determination and requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel under Listing Rule 5815.

The company said Nasdaq advised the Hearings Department on June 11 that it had regained compliance. As a result, the hearing scheduled for July 7, 2026, has been canceled. Cuprina’s Class A ordinary shares will continue trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol CUPR.

CEO Comments

“We are gratified to regain compliance with Nasdaq,” CEO David Quek said, “and look forward to continuing our initiatives to grow Cuprina’s business in multiple biomedical sectors.”

CUPR Stock Price Activity: Cuprina shares were down 1.76% at $3.900 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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