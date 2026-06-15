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A close-up, angled shot of a smartphone screen showing the Robinhood app icon.
June 15, 2026 8:15 AM 2 min read

Robinhood Stock In Focus: Record SpaceX Traffic, New IPO Business, World Cup Bets

The SpaceX IPO Traffic

The Underwriting Business

The World Cup Opportunity

Robinhood Shares Surge

HOOD Price Action: At the time of publication, Robinhood shares are trading 4.92% higher at $97.77, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

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