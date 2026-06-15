Robinhood Stock In Focus: Record SpaceX Traffic, New IPO Business, World Cup Bets

The SpaceX IPO Traffic The Underwriting Business The World Cup Opportunity Robinhood Shares Surge HOOD Price Action: At the time of publication, Robinhood shares are trading 4.92% higher at $97.77, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Image via Shutterstock

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