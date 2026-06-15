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The Royal Caribbean cruise ship features its blue anchor-crown logo, numerous balconies, and a glass-domed top deck.
June 15, 2026 1:46 PM 2 min read

Cruise Stocks Rally as U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

The Oil Drop

Why It Matters for Cruise Stocks

Cruise Stocks Gain

Price Action: At the time of writing, Carnival shares are trading 4.55% higher at $30.51, Royal Caribbean shares are trading 4.29% higher at $307.00, and Norwegian shares are trading 4.78% higher at $20.36, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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