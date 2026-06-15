Cruise Stocks Rally as U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Carnival shares are powering higher. Why is CCL stock surging? The Oil Drop Why It Matters for Cruise Stocks Cruise Stocks Gain Price Action: At the time of writing, Carnival shares are trading 4.55% higher at $30.51, Royal Caribbean shares are trading 4.29% higher at $307.00, and Norwegian shares are trading 4.78% higher at $20.36, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Image via Shutterstock

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