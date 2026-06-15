Cruise Stocks Rally as U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

- Carnival shares are powering higher. Why is CCL stock surging?
The Oil Drop
Why It Matters for Cruise Stocks
Cruise Stocks Gain
Price Action: At the time of writing, Carnival shares are trading 4.55% higher at $30.51, Royal Caribbean shares are trading 4.29% higher at $307.00, and Norwegian shares are trading 4.78% higher at $20.36, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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