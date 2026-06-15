Why Is Ouster Stock Soaring Monday?

In addition, the broader market rally also supported the move. Investors returned to growth and higher-beta technology stocks as risk appetite improved after President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement with Iran.

Nasdaq futures climbed 2.21% and S&P 500 futures gained 1.34%.

Ouster, Benchmark Expand Partnership To Scale REV8 Lidar Production

Ouster and Benchmark Electronics expanded their manufacturing partnership to support high-volume production of Ouster’s new REV8 digital lidar sensors.

The REV8 sensor family is designed for industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure markets. Ouster said the platform was built for low-cost, large-scale manufacturing and is supported by production capacity exceeding 100,000 units annually and a planned 10-year production life.

Benchmark, Ouster’s long-time manufacturing partner, will leverage its automated production capabilities and global network of 20 facilities across eight countries to help scale output and support future growth.

Technical Setup Remains Bullish

Ouster remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock trades about 10% above its 20-day SMA of $39.63 and roughly 64% above its 200-day SMA of $26.55.

The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA. In addition, the golden cross from May, when the 50-day SMA moved above the 200-day SMA, keeps the broader trend bullish.

Momentum is more mixed. The MACD is below its signal line, and the histogram is negative. That suggests buying pressure has cooled from the prior rally.

In simple terms, MACD shows whether momentum is building or fading. Right now, it points to fading momentum, even though the stock remains elevated.

The key question is whether the premarket move can hold above the 20-day SMA and push back toward the June peak. That area also marks the stock’s 52-week high.

If Ouster fails to hold that level, the stock could pull back toward the 20-day and 50-day moving averages after its steep run.

Key Resistance: $49.50, near the 52-week high of $49.39. This is a common area where rallies can stall.

Price Action

OUST Stock Price Activity: Ouster shares were up 7.91% at $42.95 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock