Is Rivian Stock A Buy Now? Inside The R2 SUV Delivery Milestone And 2026 Guidance

Rivian Automotive stock is among today’s top performers. Why is RIVN stock surging?

What Is Driving Rivian’s R2 Launch Narrative?

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is pushing back on the idea that Americans are "anti-EV," arguing instead that the U.S. market has "very few great choices," with Tesla Inc’s Model 3 and Model Y making up about 50% of U.S. EV sales. Rivian began customer deliveries of the highly anticipated R2 SUV on Tuesday, with the Performance model starting at $57,990 versus a comparable Model Y starting at $58,880.

With the R2 lineup, Rivian also expects Premium and standard versions later in 2026 and 2027, starting at $53,990 and $48,490, respectively. Management is guiding for 62,000 to 67,000 vehicle deliveries in 2026 and is targeting 300,000 units of annual production by 2028.

Rivian Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Rivian is trading at $16.53, which puts it firmly back above its major moving averages—about 7.7% above the 20-day SMA ($15.36) and about 5.9% above the 200-day SMA ($15.62)—a constructive longer-term positioning signal if it can hold. That said, the trend backdrop still carries some baggage: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross (50-day below 200-day) that formed in May is still in place.

Momentum is best framed through RSI, which sits at 49.70—basically neutral—suggesting the stock isn't stretched and is still more "range and rebuild" than "breakout and chase." Historically, RSI hit oversold in January and overbought in June, so a push back toward the June swing high would likely require RSI to re-accelerate rather than just drift.

From a levels standpoint, traders will likely treat nearby round numbers as the next decision points:

Key Resistance : $18.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $18.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $14.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in

What Is Rivian Automotive’s Business Model?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada, and it's trying to scale from a premium niche into a broader mass-market footprint. It also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen, giving it another lever beyond just vehicle sales.

The company's fleet includes a luxury truck and full-size SUV and a delivery van, and it plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026, making the R2 ramp central to the "volume story" investors are trading. Rivian delivered over 42,000 vehicles in 2025 and is also building autonomous driving software intended for its own vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network.

Rivian Stock Price Action: Friday Update

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were up 6.37% at $16.53 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock