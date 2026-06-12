SoFi Stock Pauses Friday: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies shares are under pressure. What’s pulling SOFI shares down?

What Is the Catalyst Behind SoFi’s Recent Movement?

SoFiUSD is also now available for members to buy, sell, hold and convert directly in the SoFi app, which can amplify day-to-day volatility as traders treat the rollout as a catalyst rather than a full re-rating.

SoFi Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Despite the green tape (Dow up 0.77%, S&P 500 up 0.49%, Nasdaq up 0.63%), SoFi is slipping, which often signals traders are fading a catalyst rather than chasing it—especially when the chart is still in "repair mode." The stock is up 11.04% over the past 12 months, but it remains well below longer-term trend gauges.

From a trend perspective, SoFi is sitting just above its 20-day SMA ($16.43) but is trading 1.6% below its 50-day SMA ($16.81), a spot where rebounds often stall if buyers can't reclaim the intermediate trend line quickly. The bigger issue is overhead supply: it's trading 9.4% below the 100-day SMA ($18.28) and 27.7% below the 200-day SMA ($22.90), keeping rallies vulnerable to sellers.

Momentum is best read through RSI, which is at 51.04—basically neutral—suggesting the stock isn't stretched and is still searching for direction after the May swing low and April swing high. In plain English, RSI helps show whether buying or selling pressure is getting overdone, and this reading points more to consolidation than a clean breakout.

The moving-average structure still carries bearish baggage: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross from March (50-day below 200-day) remains a longer-term headwind. That setup tends to demand quick follow-through on strength, or the stock risks rolling back into its broader downtrend.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the "overhead supply" zone implied by the stock's distance from its 100-day trend.

: $19.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the "overhead supply" zone implied by the stock's distance from its 100-day trend. Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby round-number level that's close enough to act as a practical line in the sand if the current consolidation breaks lower.

What Is SoFi Technologies and Its Business Model?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning—built around a mobile-first app and website.

Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, SoFi also provides payment and account services that power debit cards and digital banking for other fintechs. That broader platform angle is why products like SoFiUSD can matter: they're not just a trading feature, they can be another on-ramp into the app ecosystem and member engagement funnel.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 13.77) — The stock's recent price action is lagging, which fits with the choppy, below-key-averages setup.

: Weak (Score: 13.77) — The stock's recent price action is lagging, which fits with the choppy, below-key-averages setup. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.17) — The scorecard is flagging growth characteristics, which can keep buyers interested even when the chart is still rebuilding.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum right now. For longer-term bulls, that often means the fundamental story may be doing more of the work than the chart until price can reclaim key moving averages and hold above them.

SOFI Stock Price Action Update for Friday

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were down 0.84% at $16.54 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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