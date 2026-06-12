What's Going On With Gelteq Stock Friday?

The downward price action on Friday reflects a classic post-rally comedown. This sharp reversal highlights the volatile nature of micro-cap biotechnology stocks following explosive momentum sessions.

Veterinary Palatability Trials Prove Successful

The stock decline occurs despite positive operational news released by the company on Friday. Gelteq announced the successful completion of its veterinary palatability trials.

The company conducted these trials in collaboration with Kemin Industries, a leading U.S.-based global ingredient manufacturer.

The tests aimed to optimize flavor profiles and evaluate canine acceptance of products utilizing the proprietary Gelteq technology.

Masking Bitter Flavors For Canines

During the trials, the company tested several products, including formulations containing natural bitter compounds that dogs normally reject.

According to the company, the results demonstrated strong canine acceptance and confirmed that Gelteq technology effectively masks bitter flavors while improving overall palatability.

The company notes that product acceptance is critical for animal therapeutics, and this data will guide future product optimization.

CEO Highlights Commercial Potential

Management remains highly optimistic about how these results impact ongoing corporate discussions. In the announcement, Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq, stated, “The successful completion of these trials represents an important milestone in validating Gelteq technology within the animal health sector.”

“The strong acceptance outcomes, including the ability to effectively mask bitter flavors while improving palatability, provide further evidence of the versatility and commercial potential of Gelteq technology across veterinary applications.”

Givoni added that the company believes this success “strengthens our ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners as we continue expanding our animal health pipeline.”

Gelteq Price Action

GELS Stock Price Activity: Gelteq shares were down 33.66% at $1.01 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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