Why Cuprina Holdings Stock Is Surging Today?

Nasdaq Compliance Regained
Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff confirmed that Cuprina had met the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.
Cuprina also returned to full compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market listing rules.
Delisting Risk Timeline
Cuprina had faced potential delisting after receiving a Staff Delisting Determination Letter on May 29, 2026.
The notice followed a prior Nasdaq warning on November 26, 2025, after the company's securities closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.
Cuprina had until May 26, 2026, to regain compliance under Nasdaq's 180-day period. The company completed a reverse stock split on May 27, 2026.
It requested a hearing on May 28, 2026, staying any suspension pending the appeal.
Trading Status And Company Context
The company's Class A ordinary shares will continue trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker CUPR.
Cuprina develops and markets biomedical products for chronic wounds, infertility, medical waste recycling, and cosmeceuticals.
"We are gratified to regain compliance with Nasdaq," CEO David Quek said, "and look forward to continuing our initiatives to grow Cuprina's business in multiple biomedical sectors."
CUPR Price Action: Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) shares were up 103.73% at $4.91 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.76, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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