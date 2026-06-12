FuelCell Energy Stock Is Under Pressure Friday: What's Going On?

FuelCell Energy stock is under selling pressure. Why is FCEL stock trading lower?

What Is FuelCell Energy’s Growth Narrative?

FuelCell Energy has been trying to sell investors on a data-center-driven growth narrative. Data centers are nearly 90% of its sales pipeline, but the market continues to weigh that upside against recent execution issues.

The company also pointed to a 4-gigawatt second-quarter pipeline that jumped 267% from the first quarter and a standardized 12.5-megawatt "Energy Block" product aimed at faster time-to-power for AI and data center projects.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For FCEL

The longer-term trend is still constructive—FCEL is up 171.36% over the past 12 months—and the stock remains above its 50-day SMA ($14.62), 100-day SMA ($11.16), and 200-day SMA ($9.42). But the near-term posture has cooled, with shares trading 18.3% below the 20-day SMA ($20.86), which often acts like "gravity" after sharp runs.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now: at 48.64, it's neutral, suggesting the recent pullback has reset conditions rather than flashing an oversold washout. (RSI measures how stretched a move is; readings near the middle typically line up with consolidation and two-sided trading.) MACD being below its signal line adds a quick caution flag that upside pressure has been fading during this pullback.

Key Resistance : $20.94 — aligns with the 20-day SMA zone as the nearest overhead trend level

: $20.94 — aligns with the 20-day SMA zone as the nearest overhead trend level Key Support: $13.98 — lines up with the 50-day SMA area as a key "line in the sand" for the intermediate uptrend

What Is FuelCell Energy’s Business Model?

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy technology company that develops, designs, produces, and services high-temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It sells proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems that generate electricity electrochemically with ultra-low emissions and high efficiency, and it often acts as a full solutions provider across design, manufacturing, installation, and long-term maintenance.

That "project + service" model is why the data center angle matters so much: large AI/data center builds need reliable power, but timing, uptime, and project execution can swing results. The company operates in the United States, South Korea, Europe and Canada, with the U.S. as its largest revenue source, so big deployments (and any hiccups tied to them) can quickly show up in quarterly prints.

FCEL Analyst Ratings For June 2026

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $16.20. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Raises Target to $16.00) (June 10)

: Hold (Raises Target to $16.00) (June 10) B. Riley Securities : Neutral (Raises Target to $13.00) (June 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $13.00) (June 9) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $16.00) (June 9)

FCEL Stock Price Activity on Friday

FCEL Stock Price Activity: FuelCell Energy shares were down 3.62% at $17.05 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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