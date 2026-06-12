Why Is Galaxy Digital Stock Surging On Friday?

Traders are closely watching the breakout, which follows an unprecedented institutional milestone. The Nasdaq is up 0.87% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.80%

Digital Asset Market Stages Synchronized Recovery

The broader cryptocurrency market is exhibiting steady upward momentum today. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has climbed at $64,160.71, securing a 2.30% gain over the past 24 hours.

This rally is supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $29.16 billion, anchoring Bitcoin's market capitalization at $1.28 trillion.

Exhibiting a nearly identical trajectory, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) advanced 2.15% on the day to reach $1,682.70, backed by an $11.40 billion daily trading volume.

Landmark Wall Street Partnership Revealed

A major operational catalyst emerged following an official announcement on June 8 from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Galaxy Digital regarding a brand-new referral capability. Under this arrangement, eligible clients can lend cryptocurrency directly to Galaxy.

In return, they receive shares of spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), including the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust.

Slashing Institutional Onboarding Bottlenecks

Traders are cheering the efficiency of the new model. Traditionally, onboarding timelines for these crypto-to-ETP transactions can exceed four weeks.

This joint initiative cuts onboarding times by as much as 75% in some cases, while Galaxy simultaneously lowered its lending transaction minimum from $25 million to $5 million for referred clients.

Additionally, speaking on All Things Markets with Anthony Scaramucci, Galaxy Digital Founder and CEO Michael Novogratz noted that the company expects to have its entire 1.6 GW single-campus data center leased by July 4, or by the end of the summer at the latest.

GLXY Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, GLXY is extended to the upside versus its key moving averages, trading 17.4% above the 20-day SMA ($29.54) and 28.3% above the 50-day SMA ($27.05). It's also 26% above the 200-day SMA ($27.53), which keeps the intermediate trend pointed up even as the stock approaches a near-term decision area.

The moving-average structure is mixed but improving: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), while the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA (a longer-term bearish holdover that can matter on pullbacks).

Key Resistance : $34.50

: $34.50 Key Support: $29.50

GLXY Stock Price Activity: Galaxy Digital shares were up 3.61% at $34.47 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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