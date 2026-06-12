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SPCX Opens For Trading

The $150 opening price values SpaceX at roughly $1.96 trillion — adding approximately $197 billion in market cap above its IPO-night valuation of $1.77 trillion.

The debut came after SpaceX priced 555.6 million Class A shares at a fixed $135 each, raising $75 billion while demand for the offering topped $250 billion — nearly four times the available float, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs served as lead bookrunner, alongside Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, across a 21-bank syndicate.

The official SpaceX account on X celebrated the first trade with a post that read: “Liftoff! First $SPCX trade complete.”

The opening price of $150 came in below the $174 level that pre-market activity had indicated earlier Friday morning — a signal that institutional price discovery tempered some of the early speculative enthusiasm.

MSCI confirmed on June 9 that SPCX qualifies for early large-cap index inclusion starting June 13, meaning passive index funds will be forced buyers at Friday’s close, potentially providing a structural tailwind into the second trading day.

SPCX Stock Price Activity: SpaceX shares were up 20.41% at $162.56 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro

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