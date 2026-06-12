FreeCast Stock Doubles As DIRECTV Expansion Sparks Massive Rally

FreeCast stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling CAST momentum?

What Is Driving FreeCast’s Expansion with DIRECTV?

FreeCast said it is expanding its DIRECTV relationship across residential and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) ecosystems, positioning DIRECTV streaming (which no longer requires a home-mounted satellite dish) as a core integrated subscription offering within its consumer, residential and enterprise partner network.

The company said the service is available today through its existing sales and distribution channels, which it believes can speed up monetization versus initiatives that require new development or deployment.

CAST Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

Even after Friday's surge, CAST is still in a longer-term downtrend, with the stock down 81.71% over the last 12 months and trading 54.9% below its 200-day SMA at $3.71. The rebound does, however, push shares 72.6% above the 20-day SMA (97 cents) and back above the 20-day EMA ($1.01), which is often the first "damage repair" step after a sharp selloff.

Momentum still looks stretched to the downside on the primary lens: RSI is 27.38, which signals the move has been oversold and prone to sharp snapback rallies. A secondary check is that MACD has crossed above its signal line in May, hinting downside pressure has been easing even before today's headline-driven spike.

Key Resistance: $2.00 — a round-number area that can act as a near-term ceiling, with the 50-day SMA nearby at $2.10

What Is FreeCast and How Does It Operate?

FreeCast is a streaming technology company that sells platform-as-a-service tools for TV and digital video distribution. In practice, its platform helps telecom operators, internet service providers, broadcasters, municipalities, utilities, brands, and device makers launch and manage streaming services.

That matters for Friday's move because the DIRECTV expansion fits directly into FreeCast's pitch: bundling premium live TV and subscription management into a unified platform that partners can sell through existing channels. The company is also highlighting its PaaS stack as a way to combine live TV, FAST channels, premium services, local content, advertising, commerce, subscriber management, and audience engagement tools in one environment.

CAST Stock Price Movement on Friday

CAST Stock Price Activity: FreeCast shares were up 100.93% at $1.30 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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