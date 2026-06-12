Hims & Hers Health Stock Slides Friday: What's Going On?

Hims & Hers Health stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why are HIMS shares down?

What Is Hims & Hers’ Latest Catalyst?

Hims & Hers last week named Anant Vinjamoori as chief medical officer, highlighting his longevity and preventive-care background and a medical leadership bench with more than 100 years of combined experience across weight loss, sexual health, hormone health, mental health, dermatology and primary care.

The message is that the company wants to broaden beyond episodic treatment into longer-duration customer relationships, where clinical credibility can support retention and expansion.

Despite that constructive headline, today's move is a reminder the stock is still in a longer-term "prove it" phase after a steep 12-month drawdown of 52%.

With 7 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio of 1.8, the broader market tone is more risk-on than risk-off, led by Energy (XLE) up 1.62% and Financials (XLF) up 1.15%. HIMS being down in that backdrop reads more like stock-specific profit-taking than a broad liquidation.

HIMS Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend standpoint, HIMS is still acting like a repair rally: it's trading above its 20-day SMA ($25.76), 50-day SMA ($25.49), and 100-day SMA ($23.52), but it remains 18.4% below its 200-day SMA ($33.66). That split often shows up when a stock is rebuilding a base but hasn't confirmed a full long-term reversal.

Momentum looks better than it did earlier in the year: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, MACD compares faster and slower trend measures, and being above the signal line usually means momentum is improving rather than fading.

The longer-term overhang is still the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which is why bulls typically want to see follow-through that starts reclaiming longer-term averages.

– Key Resistance: $30.00 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds, and it sits near the 200-day EMA zone ($30.49)

How Hims & Hers Health Operates in Telehealth

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements.

HIMS Stock Price Action: Current Activity

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were down 5.44% at $27.31 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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