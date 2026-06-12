XPeng X9 Beats Rivals In Range And Fast-Charging Test

XPENG X9 Tops El Prix Summer 2026 Tests

The XPENG X9 led 24 EVs tested at El Prix Summer 2026, covering 646 km and exceeding its WLTP range by 11.4%. NAF said the seven-seat EV "clearly stood out."

The model also posted the fastest charging time, reaching 80% in 12 minutes and 55 seconds, following its 12-minute charge at -10°C in the winter test.

Europe's 400 kW network does not fully unlock the X9's capability, but XPENG said charging performance remains top-tier.

XPENG Highlights Europe Growth Plans

"Recording the largest WLTP range deviation and the fastest charging time is strong validation of the technology behind the XPENG X9," said Alex Tang, General Manager of International Business at XPENG.

"Customers should not have to choose between long range and fast charging. The X9 delivers both, helping drivers spend more time on the road and less time waiting at a charger."

The X9 is among XPENG's new models launching in Europe in 2026, with Norway as the first market.

XPENG said the X9 supports its Europe growth plans with long range, fast charging, and seven-seat premium comfort.

XPeng Q1 Revenue Falls As Margins Improve

Recently, XPeng reported weaker first-quarter revenue and deliveries, wider losses, and guidance that fell short of estimates. Revenue fell 17.6% year over year to 13.03 billion yuan, while deliveries dropped 33.3% to 62,682 vehicles.

Gross margin improved to 20.6%, helped by cost reductions and product mix, though operating loss widened to 1.87 billion yuan.

XPeng expects second-quarter deliveries of 100,000 to 106,000 vehicles and revenue of 19.6 billion yuan to 20.8 billion yuan, below analyst expectations.

XPEV ETF Exposure And Passive Fund Flow Risk

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.69% Weight

(NYSE:HAIL): 2.69% Weight Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:EVAV): 4.19% Weight

Significance: Because XPEV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

XPEV Price Action: XPeng shares were up 0.80% at $14.57 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $13.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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