Bloom Energy Stock Rallies: Unpacking Today's Momentum

Bloom Energy stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind BE gains?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Recent Surge?

On the policy side, sentiment has been tied to a "tariff-reset" framework, including certain steel and aluminum derivative tariffs cut to 15% from 25% for goods imported after 12:01 a.m. EST on June 8 through Dec. 31, 2027.

Bloom is also trading the nuance inside that tariff framework, including a 10% lane for capital equipment that is at least 85% U.S. "melted and poured," while parts of the 25% list expanded to include steel racks and aluminum lithographic plates after the stock’s massive run.

With the major indices modestly higher (Nasdaq up 0.22%, S&P 500 up 0.22%) and the Russell 2000 leading (up 1.00%), today's strength reads like a risk-on bid. That backdrop helps explain why Bloom is outperforming its sector by a wide margin even though Industrials is currently a mid-tier performer (ranked 7 of 11 sectors).

Bloom Energy’s Critical Price Levels To Watch

The longer-term trend remains bullish: the stock is up 1,094.38% over the past 12 months and is still well above its 200-day moving average ($148.23), with the golden cross from June 2025 keeping the bigger structure pointed higher. The near-term picture is more of a "digesting gains" setup, with shares trading 5.2% below the 20-day SMA ($278.91) but 7.3% above the 50-day SMA ($246.45).

Momentum looks more neutral than stretched right now, with RSI at 45.39—RSI measures how extended buying or selling pressure is, and this reading suggests the stock is cooling rather than overheated. From a trend-confirmation angle, MACD being below its signal line would align with that "cooling" message unless buyers re-accelerate.

Key Resistance : $303.00 — a round-number area near the upper end of the recent rebound zone where rallies can stall

: $303.00 — a round-number area near the upper end of the recent rebound zone where rallies can stall Key Support: $249.00 — a nearby pivot area sitting close to the 50-day moving average zone where dip-buyers often defend trend structure

How Bloom Energy Generates Power and Revenue

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications, with sales in the U.S. and internationally.

Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—very strong Growth and Momentum paired with extremely weak Value. For longer-term holders, that mix can work in sustained uptrends, but it also raises the importance of respecting support levels when sentiment shifts.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Activity on Friday

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were up 5.15% at $261.70 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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