Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Falling On Friday?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares are moving lower on Friday. The space tourism pioneer is facing downward pressure from a combination of classic profit-taking and a fresh regulatory filing detailing equity dilution.

The Nasdaq is up 0.13% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.24%.

Profit-Taking After The SpaceX Debut

Virgin Galactic stock surged over 25% on Thursday and maintained momentum in the after-hours session.

Traders heavily utilized SPCE as a proxy to bet on the broader space sector ahead of SpaceX's public debut on Friday under the ticker "SPCX". However, once the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO occurred, investors quickly moved to lock in gains, triggering a sharp pullback in SPCE during Friday's trading session.

SEC Filing Reveals Dilution Details

Compounding the downward momentum, an SEC Form 8-K filed on Wednesday, reveals that Virgin Galactic issued 6,734,960 shares of common stock to partially redeem $30,524,000 in principal amount of its 9.80% First Lien Notes due 2028.

According to the report, the company took these "proactive steps to improve liquidity, mitigate concentration risk associated with debt payments and enhance financial flexibility" ahead of its commercial operations scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Managing The Balance Sheet

The capital management move reduces the company's ongoing cash interest obligations, leaving approximately $172 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes outstanding. CFO Douglas Ahrens signed the filing, which noted that "market conditions provided an opportunity to execute this transaction."

High Short Interest Remains In Play

Despite Friday's selloff, data shows short interest in Virgin Galactic recently decreased from 22.71 million to 22.45 million shares.

This leaves 21.52% of the company's public float shorted. Given the average daily trading volume of 41.93 million shares, short sellers would require one day to cover their positions.

SPCE Technical Levels To Watch After Friday's Pullback

Even after Friday's pullback, SPCE is still holding above its key trend gauges: it's trading about 6.5% above the 20-day SMA ($4.09) and well above the 50-day SMA ($3.29), 100-day SMA ($2.95), and 200-day SMA ($3.27). That "price above rising averages" structure is why the bigger-picture trend has looked improved since the breakout phase that developed into June.

Key Resistance : $5 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall after a sharp selloff

: $5 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall after a sharp selloff Key Support: $3.50 — a nearby floor that lines up closely with the 200-day EMA ($3.51)

SPCE Price Action: Virgin Galactic shares were down 24.35% at $4.99 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: T. Schneider / Shutterstock