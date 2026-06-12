Why Is Park Ha Biological Technology Rocketing On Friday?

Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BYAH) disclosed a strategic partnership with Star Plus Action, aiming to innovate within the healthcare and skincare sectors.

This collaboration boosted the stock price as investors anticipate accelerated growth for both companies. The partnership spans multiple domains, including AI integration and user operations.

Partnership With Star Plus Action On AI Skincare

The strategic partnership with Star Plus Action is set to enhance Park Ha’s capabilities in product development and digital innovation. The deal aims to create an intelligent service ecosystem in the beauty and wellness industry.

The collaboration will focus on integrating AI technology into skincare services, which aligns with the growing consumer demand for comprehensive health and beauty solutions.

Company Context

Park Ha Biological Technology is focused on developing its private skincare label and promoting direct sales of skincare products through franchise alliances. The company specializes in providing solutions for problematic skin, with a strong emphasis on scientific skincare and wellness care.

This partnership with Star Plus Action is significant as it allows Park Ha to enhance its product offerings and market presence, particularly in the rapidly evolving beauty economy. By integrating AI and innovative technology, the company positions itself to meet the changing demands of consumers who are increasingly looking for integrated health and skincare solutions.

BYAH Stock Price Activity: Park Ha Biological Tech shares were up 133% at $2.45 at last check on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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