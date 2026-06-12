Richtech Robotics Drops On Restatement Filing

With the stock already sitting near the lower end of its $1.71 to $7.43 52-week range, even incremental headline risk can translate into outsized percentage moves.

Details

The issues relate to incorrect accounting for warrant liabilities, the SEPA agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., and restricted stock awards issued in December 2025.

As a result, prior filings, interim reports, and related earnings releases should not be relied upon.

The errors were identified during the review of March 31, 2026 financial statements by the company's new auditor, CBIZ CPAs P.C.

The company plans to file a comprehensive Form 10-K/A and a Form 10-Q/A to restate the affected periods, primarily reflecting non-cash adjustments.

While additional issues are still under review, no impact is currently expected on cash, operating cash flow, or business operations.

Management also expects an additional material weakness in internal controls and clarified that prior remediation of reported weaknesses is no longer valid.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For RR Stock

From a trend perspective, RR is still in a longer-term repair phase: It's trading 24.2% below its 20-day SMA ($2.70), 18.6% below its 50-day SMA ($2.52), and 40.3% below its 200-day SMA ($3.44). That distance from the major averages keeps rallies vulnerable to "sell-the-bounce" behavior until price can reclaim at least the 50-day area.

Momentum also leans soft right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically means upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. Structurally, the death cross in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) remains an overhang, even though the 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA (a shorter-term bullish crossover that hasn't translated into sustained price strength).

Key levels are fairly clean given where the moving averages sit overhead:

Key Resistance : $2.52 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common "decision zone" for trend traders

: $2.52 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common "decision zone" for trend traders Key Support: $1.71 — the 52-week low area, where buyers previously defended the tape

How Richtech Robotics Operates in AI and Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a robotics and AI company focused on embodied AI systems—software and models trained on in-house data that are designed to run robots in real-world environments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and deploys these systems across end markets like food service, retail, industrial manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and hospitality.

The company's mix includes commercial robots, industrial robots, and data services, with most revenue historically coming from product revenue (outright hardware sales). That business model can make the stock more sensitive to updates around deployments, demand visibility, and near-term execution—especially when the chart is already extended below key moving averages.

Richtech Robotics Earnings Preview for June 2026

The countdown is on: Richtech Robotics is set to report earnings on June 26, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Unchanged from Loss of 4 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Unchanged from Loss of 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $2.00 million (Up from $1.17 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $4.00 (high: $6.00; low: $2.00) across 5 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains Target to $6.00) (Feb. 18)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $6.00) (Feb. 18) Freedom Broker : Sell (Lowers Target to $2.00) (Feb. 16)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $2.00) (Feb. 16) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Maintains Target to $6.00) (Feb. 2)

RR Stock Price Activity: Richtech Robotics shares were down 5.87% at $2.16 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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