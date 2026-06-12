SharonAI Gains On NVIDIA AI Factory Deal

This collaboration involves deploying a 72-megawatt AI factory and up to 40,000 Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs in Australia.

Expands AI Factory Partnership With NVIDIA

The deal will enhance SharonAI’s infrastructure capabilities and support growing demand for AI services.

The company is collaborating with NVIDIA to expand its AI factory capacity, which now totals 132 megawatts.

The strategic compute collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal moment for SharonAI, enabling the deployment of additional GPU resources to meet the needs of AI startups, enterprises, and researchers.

This agreement enhances SharonAI’s role as a key player in providing sovereign AI solutions and expands its existing infrastructure footprint in Australia.

SHAZ Technical Outlook: Trend, Momentum And Key Levels

Over the last 12 months, SharonAI Holdings has seen a decline of about 24.73%. Currently, the stock is trading at $72.27, which is 16.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $66.08 and 52.6% above its 50-day SMA of $50.47. The MACD is currently below its signal line, indicating that upside momentum is fading, which could suggest a cooling-off period unless the stock can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance: $87.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $66.08 — this level aligns with the 20-day SMA, which often acts as a support point.

SHAZ Earnings Date And Analyst Price Targets

SharonAI is slated to provide its next financial update on August 15, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 47 cents

: Loss of 47 cents Revenue Estimate: $7.54 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $46.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Compass Point : Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 22)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 22) LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS : Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 17)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 17) Cantor Fitzgerald: Initiated with Overweight (Target $40.00) (April 9)

SHAZ Price Action: SharonAI Holdings shares were up 2.08% at $73.00 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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