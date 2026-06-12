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Shopify's green shopping bag logo with an 'S' and the company name displayed on a modern building.
June 12, 2026 10:07 AM 4 min read

Shopify Stock Edges Lower Friday: What's Going On?

What Is Driving Shopify’s $5 Billion Buyback Plan?

The slight dip in SHOP is landing in a mixed market backdrop, with the Nasdaq down 0.31% while the S&P 500 is up 0.22% and the Dow Jones is up 0.64%. That split can matter for Shopify because it often trades like a growth stock, where buyers tend to be more sensitive to rate and risk appetite shifts.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For Shopify Stock

At $110.23, Shopify is holding 1.2% above its 20-day SMA ($108.94), but it's still trading 4% below its 50-day SMA ($114.76) and 20.4% below its 200-day SMA ($138.35). That keeps the bigger picture in "repair mode," especially with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross from March (50-day below the 200-day) still weighing on longer-term trend followers.

Momentum is best framed with RSI, which is neutral at 48.85—consistent with a stock that's chopping rather than trending. RSI is a quick gauge of how stretched a move is, and a mid-range reading often lines up with range trading until price can reclaim key moving averages.

From a structure standpoint, April marked the most recent swing high and May set the swing low (and the 52-week low at $94.00), so traders are watching whether the current rebound can build a higher base. Practically, bulls want to see the stock work back above the 50-day area and then start closing the gap to longer-term trend lines.

  • Key Resistance: $129.50 — a nearby pivot zone where rebounds can stall, still well below the 200-day SMA ($138.35)
  • Key Support: $94.00 — the 52-week low zone from May that marks the most important downside reference

How Shopify Generates Revenue Through E-Commerce

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses, and it makes money through two main buckets: subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The subscription side helps merchants run storefronts across channels like their own websites, physical locations, pop-up stores, kiosks, and social platforms.

The merchant solutions segment adds tools that help run and grow those businesses, including Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital. In that context, a larger buyback authorization can be read as management signaling confidence in cash generation and balance sheet flexibility while the stock works through a longer-term technical reset.

Shopify Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Shopify Inc. Class A subordinate voting shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Shopify Class A subordinate voting shares’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum and weak value characteristics. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves most if price can reclaim the 50-day and start compressing the distance to the 200-day while growth expectations stay intact.

Shopify Stock Price Activity on Friday

SHOP Stock Price Activity: Shopify shares were trading 2.33% lower at $107.90 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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