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Rezolve AI Logo on Screen on Computer CPU Keyboard Background
June 12, 2026 9:54 AM 2 min read

Rezolve Ai Proposes $300 Million Buyback — Board Says Stock Is Materially Undervalued

The Buyback

The company intends to commence repurchases as soon as possible following court approval, using existing cash reserves. To support the program over time, Rezolve Ai said it is evaluating non-dilutive financing alternatives and strategic capital initiatives, though it cautioned no assurance can be given that any such financing will be completed.

Why the Board Is Acting

Rezolve Shares Spike

RZLV Price Action: At the time of publication, Rezolve shares are trading 13.44% higher at $2.86, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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