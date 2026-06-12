Profit-Taking Follows Strong Rally

The pullback appears to reflect profit-taking rather than a shift in the company’s long-term outlook.

Technology stocks faced selling pressure even as other parts of the market advanced. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43%, while the Russell 2000 gained 0.44%. That divergence suggests investors are trimming positions in high-growth technology names after a strong run.

Marvell shares also remain below a recent peak, creating a potential resistance zone that could make near-term rebounds more difficult.

Marvell Announces CFO Transition

Durn succeeds Willem Meintjes, who is stepping down after a decade with the company and will remain in an advisory role through April 2027 to support the transition.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Murphy said Durn's semiconductor experience, capital markets knowledge, and familiarity with Marvell's strategy make him well-suited to help the company during what Murphy called a "once-in-a-generation AI infrastructure build-out."

Durn most recently served as CFO of Adobe and previously held senior finance roles at Applied Materials, NXP Semiconductors, Freescale Semiconductor, and GlobalFoundries.

Marvell also reaffirmed its financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, which it previously provided on May 27, 2026.

Technical Setup Remains Bullish

Despite Friday’s decline, Marvell remains in a strong long-term uptrend.

The stock traded near $272.50, about 20% above its 20-day simple moving average of $228.80 and more than 50% above its 50-day moving average of $179.54. While that supports the broader trend, it can also increase the risk of sharp pullbacks when buying activity slows.

Momentum indicators remain constructive. The MACD is above its signal line, and the histogram remains positive. That suggests selling pressure has eased, and buyers continue to maintain control of the broader trend.

Marvell reached a 52-week high of about $324.20 in June, when its relative strength index moved into overbought territory. Since then, the stock has largely consolidated rather than reversed. The 20-day moving average remains above the 50-day moving average, while the longer-term golden cross established in October 2025 remains intact.

Key resistance stands near $324, close to the stock’s recent high.

Earnings Outlook and Analyst Views

The next major catalyst is Marvell’s expected earnings report on Aug. 27, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of 88 cents per share, up from 67 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $2.70 billion, compared with $2.01 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock trades at roughly 96.5 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation tied to expectations for continued AI-driven growth.

Analysts remain broadly positive. Barclays maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price forecast to $275 on May 29. UBS raised its price forecast to $230 on May 28, while Citigroup increased its forecast to $225 the same day.

Price Action

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were down 2.45% at $273.82 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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