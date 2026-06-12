Why Pop Culture Group Stock Is Plunging Friday

Offering Sparks Dilution Concerns

On Friday, Pop Culture Group said it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a new institutional investor to sell 53.33 million Class A ordinary shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares, at 15 cents per share.

The offering price was well below the stock’s previous trading levels, raising concerns about shareholder dilution and putting heavy pressure on the stock.

The company expects to generate approximately $8 million in gross proceeds before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The transaction is expected to close on or about June 15, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities LLC is serving as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Stock Tumbles After Massive Revenue-Fueled Run

However, the stock gave back part of those gains on Thursday, closing down 30.92%. As a low-priced penny stock with a relatively small market capitalization, CPOP has been prone to sharp swings in investor sentiment and trading activity.

Revenue from its digital entertainment business rose 79% to $66.57 million, while operating income more than doubled to $6.58 million. Against that backdrop of heightened volatility, Friday’s discounted share offering appears to have intensified selling pressure as investors weighed the impact of potential dilution following the stock’s recent rally.

What Pop Culture Group (CPOP) Does

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group focuses on promoting Chinese pop culture through entertainment events, online programs, event planning services, and brand promotion activities. The company targets younger audiences and aims to foster cultural exchanges between China and the United States.

CPOP Stock Price Activity: Pop Culture shares were down 78.10% at $0.2299 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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