Nebius Stock Trending After Being Named To Nasdaq-100 Index

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares are trending Friday after Nasdaq announced its quarterly index reconstitution — with Nebius set to join the Nasdaq-100 effective before the market opens June 22. Nebius stock is among today’s top performers. Why is NBIS stock surging? The Index Inclusion The Business Nebius Shares Advance NBIS Price Action: At the time of publication, Nebius shares are trading 3.11% higher at $229.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Image via Shutterstock

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