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Nebius log on smartphone against a green background
June 12, 2026 8:56 AM 2 min read

Nebius Stock Trending After Being Named To Nasdaq-100 Index

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares are trending Friday after Nasdaq announced its quarterly index reconstitution — with Nebius set to join the Nasdaq-100 effective before the market opens June 22.

The Index Inclusion

The Business

Nebius Shares Advance

NBIS Price Action: At the time of publication, Nebius shares are trading 3.11% higher at $229.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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