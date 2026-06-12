Astera Labs Stock In The Spotlight After Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) shares are in focus Friday after Nasdaq announced its quarterly index reconstitution — with ALAB set to join the Nasdaq-100 effective before the market opens June 22.
- Astera stock is challenging resistance. Why is ALAB stock breaking out?
The Index Inclusion
The Business
Astera Shares Rise
ALB Price Action: At the time of publication, Astera shares are trading 4.09% higher at $382.50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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