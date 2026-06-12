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Astera Labs company logo displayed on mobile phone
June 12, 2026 8:27 AM 1 min read

Astera Labs Stock In The Spotlight After Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) shares are in focus Friday after Nasdaq announced its quarterly index reconstitution — with ALAB set to join the Nasdaq-100 effective before the market opens June 22.

The Index Inclusion

The Business

Astera Shares Rise

ALB Price Action: At the time of publication, Astera shares are trading 4.09% higher at $382.50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

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