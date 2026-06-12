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Lennar logo on a beige building with blue windows against a clear blue sky.
June 12, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

Lennar Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Joins Adobe And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 300 points on Friday.

Shares of Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted mixed second-quarter results.

Lennar reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the Street consensus estimate of $1.25, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $7.94 billion, missing the analyst estimate of $8.02 billion.

Lennar shares dipped 2.7% to $92.35 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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