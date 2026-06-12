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Viasat logo on headquarters building.
June 12, 2026 7:55 AM 1 min read

Viasat Stock In Focus A Day After 18% Surge On U.S. Space Force Contract Win

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares are in focus Friday, a day after surging 18.2% following a landmark U.S. Space Force contract that moves the company from satellite design into full production.

The Contract

What Viasat Is Building

Viasat will produce a dual-band X/Ka-band mini-GEO maneuverable satellite, along with ground stations and five years of operations support. The satellite is designed to maintain reliable military communications in contested environments where adversaries may attempt to jam or spoof U.S. military satellites. The broader PTS-G program has a ceiling value of $4 billion across all participating contractors.

Viasat Shares Edge Higher

VSAT Price Action: At the time of publication, Viasat shares are trading 2.72% higher at $74.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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