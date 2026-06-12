What's Going On With Autodesk Stock Friday?

Investors Eye Rebound Near 52-Week Low

There was no major company-specific catalyst behind the move. Instead, Autodesk appeared to benefit from improving risk appetite as investors looked for opportunities among beaten-down technology names.

ADSK remains only a few dollars above its 52-week low of $204.80, making current levels a key area for traders watching a potential rebound.

Autodesk Technical Picture Remains Weak

Despite Friday’s gain, Autodesk remains in a long-term downtrend. Shares have fallen 31.15% over the past year and continue to trade below all major moving averages.

At $209, the stock sits 10.8% below its 20-day simple moving average of $234.22 and 23.2% below its 200-day simple moving average of $272.30. The technical setup remains bearish, with the 20-day average below the 50-day average and a “death cross” having formed in January.

Momentum indicators also remain cautious. The MACD is below its signal line, while the histogram remains negative, suggesting upside momentum has weakened.

The next major resistance level stands near $245, an area that aligns with the 100-day moving average zone where previous rallies have stalled.

Earnings Outlook And Analyst Views

Autodesk is expected to report earnings on Aug. 27, 2026. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $2.97, up from $2.62 a year earlier, on revenue of $2.01 billion versus $1.76 billion last year.

The stock trades at roughly 30 times earnings. Wall Street maintains a Buy consensus rating with an average price forecast of $308.78. Recent analyst actions include Citigroup raising its price forecast to $252, Rosenblatt maintaining a $330 forecast, and DA Davidson reiterating a $325 forecast.

Autodesk Price Action

ADSK Stock Price Activity: Autodesk shares were up 1.67% at $209.00 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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