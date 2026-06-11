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Close Up of a Red Real Estate Property for Sale Flopping in the Wind. Background with a Big Blue Stylish Countryside House. Housing Market Concept with Residential Home on Sale in the Suburbs.
June 11, 2026 4:00 PM 2 min read

Google's Nationwide Expansion Into Home Listings Shakes Real Estate Incumbents

Here is what investors need to know about the launch.

Google Enhances Local Services Ads For Real Estate Search

Zillow Stock Impacted by Alphabet's Earlier Pilot Test

Those initial test listings prominently featured complete property detail pages alongside immediate options to contact agents or request a home tour.

Competitive Headwinds For Zillow, Redfin and Legacy Portals

Competitor Price Action

Here is how the market is reacting to the news during Thursday afternoon trading:

  • Zillow Group: The stock price is currently trading at $32.14, reflecting a daily decline of 5.26%.
  • Fox Corp: The stock is currently trading at $68.41, showing a modest daily gain of 0.60%.
  • CoStar Group: The current price sits at $32.48, marking a notable decrease of 5.09% in response to the headwinds.

Photo: Shutterstock

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