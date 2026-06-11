Google's Nationwide Expansion Into Home Listings Shakes Real Estate Incumbents

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Google parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) officially announced on Thursday the nationwide rollout of its Enhanced Local Services Ads for Home Listings across all 50 U.S. states.

Google’s expanded search format allows prospective homebuyers to view critical property details, such as pricing, images and core home features powered by HouseCanary, directly within the primary search results. Interested buyers can then instantly call, message or book appointments with local real estate agents right from the Google advertisement.

This aggressive nationwide launch follows a limited mobile pilot that previously rattled the real estate technology market. In December 2025, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) shares plummeted more than 12% in a single session amid widespread reports that Alphabet was testing real estate listings directly in its search engine.

Google’s expansion into top-of-funnel home discovery will profoundly impact publicly traded real estate portals. Zillow Group and Redfin — owned by Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) — face massive downside risk as Google intercepts high-intent homebuyers at the moment of search, completely bypassing their proprietary platforms.

Similarly, Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) , which operates Realtor.com through Move Inc, and Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) , the parent company of Homes.com, must now compete with the tech giant for lucrative agent advertising budgets. By capturing consumer attention at the very beginning of the real estate journey, these legacy platforms potentially face severe competitive headwinds in retaining vital web traffic.