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James Walker, CEO of NANO Nuclear, told Benzinga that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is changing the way companies think about energy, compute and data center development.

"AI is becoming an energy story as much as a technology story," Walker said. "The conversation is shifting from ‘how much compute can we build?' to ‘where does the power come from?'"

AI Power Demand

AI power demand sits at the center of NANO Nuclear's collaboration with Super Micro, which Walker said could eventually support a more integrated approach to AI data center development.

Rather than treating power procurement and compute infrastructure as separate challenges, the companies are exploring a model where both are planned together from the start.

"AI infrastructure and power infrastructure are becoming inseparable," Walker said. "Historically, a data center developer would secure land, build the facility, and then hope the grid could support the project in time. That model is starting to break down as AI power demand accelerates."

Walker said AI data centers have become a focus for NANO Nuclear because of the scale and reliability requirements involved. Many facilities require massive amounts of continuous electricity, and grid constraints are already forcing some operators to wait years for sufficient capacity.

"The speed at which AI infrastructure is expanding has created a very real conversation around whether power availability itself becomes the limiting factor for growth," Walker said.

Microreactors for Data Centers

NANO Nuclear sees microreactors as a potential solution for developers seeking dependable, on-site power.

Walker said renewables and batteries have roles to play, but intermittency and duration limits can make them difficult fits for hyperscale AI workloads that require near-constant uptime.

Natural gas can provide reliable power, but faces emissions concerns, fuel price volatility and infrastructure limitations.

"Microreactors are compelling because they can provide stable, carbon-free baseload power directly on-site, independent of grid congestion, while also reducing exposure to many of those infrastructure bottlenecks," Walker said.

The image below is a rendering of NANO’s Kronos MMR nuclear microreactor:

A New Compute + Power Model

The Super Micro collaboration could eventually point toward a bundled "compute plus power" model for AI customers.

Walker said combining nuclear power systems with server infrastructure, cooling systems and deployment expertise could create a more streamlined path for companies building new AI campuses.

"From the customer's perspective, that could eventually evolve into a far more streamlined solution where the power source and the AI infrastructure are designed as one coordinated platform rather than two separate projects competing against each other on timelines," Walker said.

While AI data centers are a major focus, Walker said NANO Nuclear continues to see opportunities across remote communities, mining, defense, industrial operations and critical infrastructure.

Still, the Super Micro partnership gives NANO a clearer opening into the AI infrastructure market.

"For us, the collaboration with Supermicro represents more than just a technology partnership," Walker said.

"It's an opportunity to position NANO inside the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem early, before this market fully matures."

NNE Price Action: Nano Nuclear Energy shares were up 6.50% at $26.71 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cover image: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

