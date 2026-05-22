Rivian Stock Ticks Up On Improving EV Sentiment And R2 Customization Launch

Rivian Automotive stock is showing downward bias. What’s ahead for RIVN stock?

What To Watch For Rivian’s R2 Customization Launch

Rivian has opened R2 customization for reservation holders, including paint and options, with paint upgrades priced from $1,000 to $2,000 and Esker Silver listed as free. The R2 Premium is listed starting at $57,990, with customer deliveries expected in the coming weeks.

Rivian is positioning the $57,990 R2 against Tesla's Model Y Performance at $58,880, and the R2 comes standard with Autonomy+ driver assistance and a tow package. That feature-and-price stack is central to the cross-shop trade as investors handicap whether Rivian can pull demand forward into the launch window.

Rivian is also getting a visibility boost after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he reserved one and highlighted the "Made in Illinois" production ramp at the Normal plant, which previously was a Mitsubishi facility that had been closed for a decade. The political spotlight matters most as a sentiment catalyst, but it also reinforces the local-jobs narrative as Rivian pushes toward higher volumes.

Rivian Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Even with Friday's bounce, Rivian is still in a longer-term repair phase: it's trading 3.1% below its 20-day SMA ($14.68), 7.1% below its 50-day SMA ($15.32), 10.3% below its 100-day SMA ($15.86), and 7.3% below its 200-day SMA ($15.36). That cluster of moving averages overhead can act like supply, meaning rallies often need follow-through to avoid fading back into the range.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it's below the signal line, buyers typically need a stronger push to regain control.

Trend structure also leans cautious after the death cross in May (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), and the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (bearish). The recent swing high in April and swing low in May frame the current move as a rebound attempt inside a choppier, post-breakdown backdrop.

Key Resistance : $14.50 — a nearby pivot area that sits just above the 20-day EMA ($14.48), where rebounds can stall quickly

: $14.50 — a nearby pivot area that sits just above the 20-day EMA ($14.48), where rebounds can stall quickly Key Support: $14.00 — a round-number area just below the current price that can act as a near-term line in the sand

What Is Rivian Automotive And Its Market Position?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada, with a lineup that includes a luxury truck, a full-size SUV, and a delivery van. The company also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen, giving it a second lane beyond just selling vehicles.

The R2 matters because it's designed to broaden Rivian's addressable market with a lower price point than the current R1 lineup, so early demand signals and delivery cadence can swing sentiment quickly. Rivian delivered over 42,000 vehicles in 2025, and it's also developing autonomous driving software intended for its own vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network.

Rivian Analyst Rating Updates For May

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $20.00 (high: $25.00; low: $12.00) across 27 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Neutral (Raises Target to $15.00) (May 11)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $15.00) (May 11) BNP Paribas : Outperform (Lowers Target to $22.00) (May 1)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $22.00) (May 1) Cantor Fitzgerald: Neutral (Raises Target to $19.00) (May 1)

Rivian Stock Price Activity on Friday

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were up 0.07% at $14.17 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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