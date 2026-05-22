Velo3D Stock Extends Rally Following SpaceX IPO Filing

Velo3D shares are powering higher. Why are VELO shares rallying?

What’s Driving Velo3D’s Stock Surge?

The move follows SpaceX filing for an IPO on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, aiming to raise about $75 billion at a valuation near $1.75 trillion. Velo3D is viewed as an advanced manufacturing partner to SpaceX, historically tied to 3D metal printing for complex aerospace components like Raptor engines.

SpaceX's S-1 also showed a $4.9 billion net loss in 2025, keeping traders focused on whether fresh capital accelerates production ramp plans enough to pull more demand through the aerospace manufacturing stack. Velo3D bulls are effectively trading the "capacity buildout" angle tied to multibillion-dollar NASA and U.S. Space Force programs.

Critical Levels To Watch For VELO Stock

Today's rally is also happening in a supportive market backdrop: Technology (XLK) is up 1.44% and Industrials (XLI) is up 1.07%, while the Russell 2000 (IWM) is up 1.04% with 10 sectors advancing versus 1 declining. That kind of breadth often helps extend momentum trades, and VELO is outperforming those benchmarks on the session.

From a trend perspective, VELO is still in a strong uptrend across timeframes, up 551.93% over the past 12 months and trading well above its major moving averages. The stock is 39.7% above its 20-day SMA ($15.68) and 120.8% above its 200-day SMA ($9.92), which keeps the longer-term trend pointed up but also leaves it "stretched" if buyers cool off.

Momentum is best framed by MACD here: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests upside pressure is improving versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above the signal line, it usually means selling pressure is fading and trend-followers are getting more comfortable staying long.

The bullish structure is reinforced by the 20-day SMA staying above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that printed in January keeps the longer-term trend bias constructive. One thing to keep in mind is the stock pushed into overbought RSI territory in May, which can line up with choppier follow-through after sharp runs.

Key Resistance: $24.00 — a round-number area just above the current price and near the upper end of the 52-week range ($23.84), where breakouts often get tested

How Velo3D Supports Aerospace Manufacturing

Velo3D Inc provides additive manufacturing (3D printing) focused on high-value metal parts, aiming to improve performance, cost, and production timelines for complex components. Its platform combines Flow print-prep software, the Sapphire production system, and Assure real-time quality assurance software.

That matters for the current move because the SpaceX IPO filing is refocusing attention on the supply chain behind scaled aerospace production. If SpaceX's expansion plans translate into more demand for specialized manufacturing capacity, investors are betting Velo3D could benefit through equipment and services tied to those programs.

Velo3D Stock Price Movement On Friday

VELO Stock Price Activity: Velo3D shares were up 9.49% at $22.26 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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