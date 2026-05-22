What's Going On With NIO Stock Friday?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock traded lower Friday after a sweeping regulatory move from Beijing rattled sentiment across Chinese ADRs.

CSRC Targets Cross-Border Trading

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced plans to eliminate illegal cross-border securities trading within two years, according to Benzinga Pro.

The regulatory body is actively penalizing offshore brokerages for violations. This sweeping crackdown has placed broader downward pressure on Chinese American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) Friday, driving NIO’s share price lower despite recent positive company-specific catalysts.

Strong Q1 Revenue Beat

The Friday slide comes immediately after NIO reported strong fiscal first-quarter results. On Thursday afternoon, the company posted quarterly revenue of 25.53 billion yuan ($3.701 billion), marking a 112.2% increase year over year.

This figure comfortably beat the Wall Street estimate of $3.550 billion. Furthermore, adjusted earnings improved to 0.02 yuan per ADS, up from a loss of 3.01 yuan per ADS in the same period last year.

NIO Delivery Growth And Margin Expansion

NIO also reported robust operational growth for the quarter, delivering 83,465 units—a 98.3% jump year over year. Vehicle revenue surged 129.2% year over year, driven by a higher average selling price tied to product mix.

Consequently, the company’s gross margin expanded significantly to 19% from 7.6% a year earlier, while its vehicle margin rose to 18.8%.

Sequential Cooldown Triggers Pressure

Despite the year-over-year growth, a sequential cooldown may be fueling sell-the-news pressure. Deliveries fell 33.1% sequentially, and revenue dropped 26.3%.

Additionally, traders are weighing April deliveries of 29,356 vehicles—up 22.8% year over year but down 17.3% from March—alongside ongoing Chinese scrutiny regarding alleged “battery locking” and OTA updates that reportedly cut range by about 200 km (125 miles).

NIO Price Action

NIO Stock Price Activity: NIO shares were down 6.96% at $5.210 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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