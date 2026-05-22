Celsius Shares Pause Friday: What's Going On?

Celsius Holdings stock is showing downward bias. What’s the outlook for CELH shares?

What Is Driving Celsius Holdings’ Growth?

The current push-pull centers on whether incremental growth is coming through lower-margin brands after the company's first-quarter beat, where adjusted EPS was 41 cents versus a 30-cent consensus and revenue was $782.6 million versus a $766.8 million estimate. Even with that beat, gross margin still contracted by 400 basis points, keeping the stock sensitive to brand mix.

Celsius (CELH) Critical Levels To Watch

Friday's dip is happening against a strong market backdrop—Nasdaq (QQQ) is up 0.84% and the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 0.63%, with 10 sectors advancing—so CELH's weakness reads as stock-specific hesitation rather than a broad risk-off move. In trend terms, the stock is still trading 6% below its 20-day SMA ($31.54) and 37.7% below its 200-day SMA ($47.55), which keeps the longer-term bias pointed down.

The moving-average structure remains a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (bearish), and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in March. That setup often means rebounds can fade as price approaches the low-to-mid $30s, where overhead supply tends to show up.

Momentum also isn't confirming a durable turn yet: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing. In plain English, when MACD sits under its signal line, it often signals rebounds are countertrend unless buyers can string together follow-through.

Key Support: $27.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, sitting close to the stock's $27.66 52-week low zone

Celsius Analyst Ratings For May 2026

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $58.11. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $70.00) (May 8)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $70.00) (May 8) Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers Target to $55.00) (May 8)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $55.00) (May 8) Rothschild & Co: Initiated with Neutral (Target $47.00) (May 6)

Celsius Holdings Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak across-the-board setup, with especially soft momentum and growth scores reinforcing the downtrend. Until the chart starts reclaiming key moving averages and margin concerns ease, the stock may continue to trade like a "show-me" story on rallies.

Celsius (CELH) Stock Price Activity Friday

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares were down 0.47% at $29.56 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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