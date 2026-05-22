Why Is NewGenIvf Group Stock Falling On Friday?

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock is trading lower on Friday. The stock is experiencing a notable pullback, primarily driven by profit-taking activities following a trading rally during the previous session.
Massive Thursday Rally Sets Up Reversal
The downward pressure on Friday follows a volatile trading session on Thursday, where the stock surged over 50%.
According to a company press release filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the momentum shifted heavily after NewGenIvf announced a strategic partnership and investment agreement.
$2 Million AI Investment
The initial catalyst for the rally was NewGenIvf's announcement of a strategic $2 million investment into K25.ai, an AI-powered watch-to-predict live-streaming platform led by tech veteran Andy Cheung.
The agreement values K25.ai at a $100 million pre-money valuation.
"This strategic investment provides NewGenIvf with exposure to the convergence of AI, live streaming, creator monetization and prediction-based information markets," said Alfred Siu Wing Fung, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NewGenIvf.
Growth Capital Expansion Options
The transaction includes an exclusive agency partnership in permitted Asia-Pacific markets, excluding Mainland China and Hong Kong. Furthermore, NewGenIvf holds an option to increase its total investment up to $10 million, subject to definitive agreements and closing conditions.
NIVF Stock: Critical Levels To Watch
From a trend perspective, NIVF remains in a deep downtrend: it's trading 32.4% below its 20-day SMA, 48.5% below its 50-day SMA, 72.7% below its 100-day SMA, and 97.6% below its 200-day SMA.
The 52-week range frames the risk clearly, with the stock trading at 94 cents versus a 52-week low of 73 cents and far below the $613 high.
- Key Resistance: $1.35 — lines up with the 20-day SMA, a common area where downtrends reject bounces
- Key Support: 73 cents — the 52-week low zone that marks the nearest major downside reference
NIVF Price Action: NewGenIvf Group shares were down 17.86% at $0.92 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.72, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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