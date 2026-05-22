What's Going On With AMASS Brands Stock Friday?

Post-Listing Volatility Hits AMSS

The decline comes just days after AMASS completed its direct listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday, with newly listed stocks often experiencing heightened volatility during their first trading sessions.

AMASS Highlights Beverage Portfolio Growth

AMASS operates as a premium multi-category beverage platform focused on non-alcoholic, functional and “alcohol 2.0” products. The company said its portfolio includes nine core brands, including Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine and Summer Water Rosé.

Since its launch, AMASS said it has generated more than $80 million in cumulative revenue, sold over 5.7 million bottles and expanded distribution to more than 40,000 points of sale.

CEO Highlights Strategic Growth Plans

“Today marks a defining milestone for AMASS as we begin trading on Nasdaq,” stated Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and CEO of AMASS, in the Wednesday announcement.

“We’ve built a differentiated, multi-brand platform positioned at the intersection of several of the fastest-growing segments in the beverage industry.” Lynn added, “As a public company, we are focused on scaling our portfolio, expanding distribution, and executing on our strategy to build a leading next-generation beverage company.”

Industry Growth Trends In Focus

AMASS also pointed to strong industry tailwinds, citing projections that the U.S. non-alcoholic beverage market could grow to $246.9 billion by 2032.

AMSS Stock Price Activity: AMASS Brands shares were down 25.35% at $4.800 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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