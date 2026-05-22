Why MetaVia Stock Is Surging On Friday?

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) stock is surging on Friday, up by 35%, roaring back after a brief pause in its massive weekly rally.

The stock is reversing a downward profit-taking trend observed during Thursday's trading session.

The Nasdaq is up 0.49% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.46%.

Peer-Reviewed Research Drives Rebound

The Friday surge stems from the publication of new peer-reviewed research confirming the efficacy of MetaVia's drug vanoglipel (DA-1241).

On Wednesday, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company published preclinical data in the journal Biomolecules & Therapeutics.

The study, titled "A Novel Anti-Fibrotic Role of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 in Hepatic Stellate Cells," demonstrated that GPR119 agonists reduce liver fibrosis.

CEO Confirms Phase 2a Consistency

Clinical Pipeline Targets MASH

MetaVia continues to focus its clinical-stage biotechnology pipeline on cardiometabolic diseases. Beyond testing vanoglipel for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), the company is actively developing DA-1726, a dual agonist targeting obesity.

Critical Technical Levels for MetaVia (MTVA) Stock

MTVA is now trading well above its short- and intermediate-term trend gauges, sitting 144.4% above the 20-day SMA ($1.51) and 155.7% above the 50-day SMA ($1.44), which signals aggressive upside momentum. It's also 49.6% above the 100-day SMA ($2.46), but still 36.9% below the 200-day SMA ($5.83).

RSI is the cleanest momentum read right now: at 79.77, it's in overbought territory.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the stock is still living under the death cross that formed in November 2025 (50-day below 200-day).

Key Resistance : $5.83

: $5.83 Key Support: $2.46

MTVA Price Action: MetaVia shares were up 35.20% at $3.88 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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