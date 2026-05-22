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May 22, 2026 12:03 PM 2 min read

Why MetaVia Stock Is Surging On Friday?

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) stock is surging on Friday, up by 35%, roaring back after a brief pause in its massive weekly rally.

The stock is reversing a downward profit-taking trend observed during Thursday's trading session.

The Nasdaq is up 0.49% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.46%.

Peer-Reviewed Research Drives Rebound

The Friday surge stems from the publication of new peer-reviewed research confirming the efficacy of MetaVia's drug vanoglipel (DA-1241).

On Wednesday, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company published preclinical data in the journal Biomolecules & Therapeutics.

The study, titled "A Novel Anti-Fibrotic Role of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 in Hepatic Stellate Cells," demonstrated that GPR119 agonists reduce liver fibrosis.

CEO Confirms Phase 2a Consistency

Clinical Pipeline Targets MASH

MetaVia continues to focus its clinical-stage biotechnology pipeline on cardiometabolic diseases. Beyond testing vanoglipel for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), the company is actively developing DA-1726, a dual agonist targeting obesity.

Critical Technical Levels for MetaVia (MTVA) Stock

MTVA is now trading well above its short- and intermediate-term trend gauges, sitting 144.4% above the 20-day SMA ($1.51) and 155.7% above the 50-day SMA ($1.44), which signals aggressive upside momentum. It's also 49.6% above the 100-day SMA ($2.46), but still 36.9% below the 200-day SMA ($5.83).

RSI is the cleanest momentum read right now: at 79.77, it's in overbought territory.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the stock is still living under the death cross that formed in November 2025 (50-day below 200-day).

  • Key Resistance: $5.83
  • Key Support: $2.46

MTVA Price Action: MetaVia shares were up 35.20% at $3.88 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by MMD Creative via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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