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May 22, 2026 11:34 AM 3 min read

Gemini Space Station Shares Edge Higher Friday: What's Going On?

What’s Driving GEMI Stock’s Recent Volatility?

Gemini's recent stock rebound follows a first-quarter earnings report that leaves the company in a “prove-it” posture regarding long-term growth. While quarterly revenue surged 42% year-over-year to $50.27 million, Gemini posted a net loss of 93 cents per share. Although this loss was slightly narrower than the 96-cent consensus estimate, investors remain cautious about the company’s path to profitability.

Underlying this stock churn is a dramatic shift in Gemini's core business model. Revenue from services and interest income skyrocketed 122% year-over-year to $24.5 million, now accounting for nearly half of the company’s total revenue. However, this growth was offset by a 27% drop in exchange revenue to $17.2 million, driven by a sharp decline in trading volumes which fell to $6.3 billion from $13.5 billion the previous year.

GEMI Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend lens, GEMI is still in repair mode after an 83.00% drop over the past 12 months, and it remains well below its longer moving averages (trading 20.3% below the 100-day SMA at $6.81). The more immediate setup is improving, though: the stock is trading 11.4% above its 20-day SMA ($4.87) and 7.6% above its 50-day SMA ($5.04), which is consistent with a rebound attempt off the March low.

Momentum is best framed by RSI, which is at 52.39—neutral and consistent with consolidation rather than a stretched, one-way move. RSI measures how "stretched" price has become versus recent history, and a low-50s reading usually signals neither overbought conditions nor an oversold washout.

The moving-average structure still argues for caution on breakouts: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover), which often shows up when rallies are still prone to chop and pullbacks. March also marked both a recent swing high and swing low, reinforcing that the stock is still working through a wide decision zone rather than trending cleanly.

  • Key Resistance: $5.47 — aligns with the 50-day EMA, a common area where rebounds can stall
  • Key Support: $5.04 — sits near the 50-day SMA, which often acts as a first "line in the sand" during pullbacks

How Gemini Space Station Bridges Finance And Crypto

Gemini Space Station Inc is positioning itself as a bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging crypto economy, aiming to give individuals and institutions access to a more open, decentralized financial future.

Its core exchange has expanded into a broader platform that includes a derivatives exchange, staking services, an over-the-counter trading desk and institutional-grade custody.

GEMI Stock Price Activity On Friday

GEMI Stock Price Activity: Gemini Space Station shares were up 1.51% at $5.37 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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