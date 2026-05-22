Akari Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Promising Preclinical Data

Akari Therapeutics stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling AKTX momentum?

Synergy Observed In KRAS‑Mutant Pancreatic Cancer Models

Akari reported that in pancreatic cancer models driven by KRAS G12D and KRAS G12C mutations, combining AKTX‑101, its ADC powered by the PH1 RNA spliceosome‑modulating payload, with adagrasib, a KRAS inhibitor, produced strong synergistic cell‑killing activity. In other words, when AKTX-101 was combined with adagrasib, a KRAS inhibitor, the two agents worked together more effectively than either alone in these KRAS‑mutant cell lines.

Management Framing And Scientific Context

Akari's CEO, Abizer Gaslightwala, said in the company statement that the PH1 RNA splicing modulator payload may offer a new mechanism capable of amplifying KRAS inhibitor activity, creating an opportunity not only for AKTX-101 but for RNA splicing modulation as a broader therapeutic approach across KRAS‑driven tumors.

Dr. Satyajit Mitra, the company's Executive Director and Head of Oncology, added that KRAS mutations have been notoriously hard to drug and may require combinations of different drug types and mechanisms.

Dr. Mitra pointed out that AKTX-101's synergy with an approved drug like adagrasib in an unapproved KRAS setting opens up intriguing combination possibilities. He also noted that PH1 has the potential to unlock efficacy in cancers with oncogene dependency, pointing to prior work combining with AR‑v7 oncogenes and enzalutamide, and now with KRAS oncogenes and adagrasib.

AKTX Shares Are Soaring

AKTX Price Action: Akari shares were up 73.35% at $8.92 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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