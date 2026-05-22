SoFi Stock Edges Lower Friday: What's Driving The Move?

SoFi Technologies stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s ahead for SOFI stock?

What Is Driving SoFi Technologies’ Stock Movement?

The latest push-pull still traces back to first-quarter results: SoFi posted record loan originations of $12.2 billion and revenue of $1.08 billion (above a $1.05 billion Street view), but guidance came in a touch light. Management guided adjusted net revenue to about $1.115 billion versus a $1.12 billion consensus view, with EPS guided to a range of 10 cents to 11 cents.

With guidance only about $5 million below the Street on revenue, traders are treating this area as a "base vs. breakdown" test after the longer drawdown from the $32.73 52-week high. Bulls continue to point to operating momentum, including members up 35% to 14.7 million and total products up 39% to 22.2 million.

SoFi's tape-reading has flipped day to day with the macro backdrop, which is why traders keep comparing risk-on sessions to risk-off sessions for confirmation. In the risk-off version of this same debate, the stock has been stress-tested with downside focus on whether it can hold above the $12.74 52-week low while the market digests $166.7 million in net income alongside a tight outlook.

Critical Technical Levels For SoFi Technologies To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, the chart is still in repair mode: the stock is trading 3.5% below its 20-day SMA ($16.26), 6.6% below its 50-day SMA ($16.80), 20.4% below its 100-day SMA ($19.71), and 32.8% below its 200-day SMA ($23.36). That moving-average stack keeps overhead supply in play, and the death cross that formed in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) continues to frame the bigger-picture downtrend.

Momentum is leaning defensive using MACD as the primary read: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares shorter-term momentum to a slower "signal" trend, and staying below that signal line often means rallies are more likely to stall than extend.

Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and a "hold or fail" area given how close it sits to the current price

What Is SoFi Technologies And How Does It Operate?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning.

The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients’ finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking, which is part of why investors weigh member/product growth against near-term guidance so closely.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 12.36) — The stock's recent trend is still lagging, which fits with price sitting below key moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 12.36) — The stock's recent trend is still lagging, which fits with price sitting below key moving averages. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.19) — Growth metrics screen well versus the broader market, aligning with the company's member and product expansion narrative.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, suggesting fundamentals may be outpacing what the chart is currently confirming. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if the stock can defend $15.00 and start reclaiming the 20-day and 50-day averages to reduce overhead supply.

SoFi Technologies Stock Price Action On Friday

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were down 1.47% at $15.42 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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