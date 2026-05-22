CleanSpark Shares Pause As Hedge Fund Boosts Stake

CleanSpark stock is moving in positive territory. What’s pushing CLSK stock higher?

What’s Driving CleanSpark’s Stock Friday?

Situational Awareness boosted its CleanSpark stake value to $104.5 million from $16.6 million and lifted its portfolio weight to 0.76% from 0.3%, a "single-holder signal" that can pull in fast-follow buying in high-beta miners.

The position itself also grew to 12.28 million shares from 1.64 million at the end of 2025, a 7.48-fold increase that traders often read as conviction rather than a short-term trade.

CleanSpark's AI/HPC narrative is back in play after a volatile quarter that included an EPS loss of $1.52 versus expectations for a $0.50 profit and revenue of $136.4 million versus a $145.4 million consensus, even as gross margin stayed above 40%. That earnings backdrop is why the market is sensitive to any incremental "AI infrastructure" signal, including hyperscaler lease chatter that has helped keep the group bid.

CleanSpark Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, CleanSpark is still in an upswing, trading 20.5% above its 20-day SMA ($13.46) and 31.2% above its 200-day SMA ($12.37), which usually keeps dip-buyers engaged on pullbacks. It's also stretched well above intermediate trend gauges—41.7% above the 50-day SMA ($11.45) and 44.4% above the 100-day SMA ($11.23)—so the next leg higher often depends on momentum staying firm rather than just "mean reversion" support.

Momentum is best framed with MACD here: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above the signal line, it often means sellers are losing control and the path of least resistance is starting to tilt higher.

The bigger caution for longer-horizon trend followers is the death cross from February, with the 50-day SMA still below the 200-day SMA—evidence the larger-cycle trend is still repairing even after the rally. That's why the May swing high remains an important reference area if price starts pushing into prior supply, while the March swing low is the key "line in the sand" if momentum fades.

Key Resistance : $23.61 — the 52-week high zone from October 2025, and a natural level where prior supply can reappear

: $23.61 — the 52-week high zone from October 2025, and a natural level where prior supply can reappear Key Support: $13.29 — near the 20-day SMA, a common first "trend support" area during pullbacks

What Is CleanSpark And Its Business Model?

CleanSpark is a data center developer that, until recently, focused exclusively on bitcoin mining. The company provides scalable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure across the United States, and it reports results through a single segment tied to bitcoin mining.

That business mix is why the hedge-fund size-up matters: investors are weighing a transition from pure mining toward AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, which could change how the market thinks about the durability of cash flows.

In a recent update, the company pointed to more than 1.8 gigawatts of power, land and data centers, 585 megawatts of ERCOT-approved capacity, and 18% year-over-year average monthly hashrate growth.

CLSK Shares Edge Higher Friday

CLSK Stock Price Activity: CleanSpark shares were up 1.78% at $16.04 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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