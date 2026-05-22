Why Is HCW Biologics Stock Surging On Friday?

• HCW Biologics stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling HCWB momentum?

Private Placement Pricing Details

Funding The Immunotherapeutic Pipeline

Management intends to deploy the net proceeds to advance its clinical pipeline. Specifically, the capital will fund clinical trials for HCW9302 and progress IND-enabling studies for its T-Cell Engager, HCW11-018b, and its second-generation immune checkpoint inhibitor, HCW11-040. The funds will also support general corporate purposes and settle outstanding debts.

Addressing Critical Liquidity Needs

The capital raise provides critical liquidity for the Miramar, Florida-based firm. Data shows the company held cash and equivalents of $1.23 million, down from $1.95 million a year ago. The announcement effectively halted a two-day slide where retail investors locked in profits following the recent Trimmune licensing momentum.

HCWB Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

HCWB is in a steep short-term uptrend and is now trading far above its key moving averages — about 348.1% above the 20-day SMA (72 cents) and 469.6% above the 50-day SMA (56 cents) — which signals a stretched, chase-style move rather than a slow grind higher.

Momentum is the big story: RSI is 84.92.

From a trend-structure view, the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish crossover), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA, keeping the longer-term backdrop mixed after a rough 12 months (down 61.61%).

HCWB Stock Price Activity: HCW Biologics shares were up 17.05% at $3.02 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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