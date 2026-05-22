Futu Stock Is Tumbling Today: What's Happening Behind The Scenes?

Futu Holdings stock is testing lower boundaries. What’s pressuring FUTU?

CSRC Moves Forward With A Major Enforcement Case

Futu received both a Notice of Investigation and an Administrative Penalty Pre‑Notification Letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and its Shenzhen bureau. Regulators say that several Futu entities in mainland China and Hong Kong carried out securities business, public fund sales and futures activities inside the mainland without the licenses or approvals required under Chinese law.

The CSRC argues that these activities violated the Securities Law, the Securities Investment Fund Law and the Futures and Derivatives Law. As a result, the regulator is proposing a sweeping set of penalties: ordering the involved entities to stop or correct the activities, confiscating what it calls "illegal gains" and imposing fines.

The total proposed penalty is roughly RMB1.85 billion, or $271 million. Regulators also want to levy a personal fine of RMB1.25 million, or about $183,575, on Futu's founder and CEO, Li Hua.

Mainland Exposure

Futu noted that funded accounts from mainland China made up about 13% of its total funded accounts at the end of the first quarter of 2026. The company also emphasized that it has been in regular communication with regulators, has already taken steps to adjust its mainland operations and continues to see steady growth in overseas accounts. Business outside mainland China remains normal.

Futu’s Chart: When Trend Levels Stop Being Suggestions

From a trend perspective, the stock is deeply extended to the downside, trading 38% below its 20-day SMA at $145.44 and 45% below its 200-day SMA at $164. In practical terms, that's the market pricing Futu well beneath its longer-term "consensus zone," and it typically takes more than a one-day bounce to reverse that kind of repricing.

The longer-term bias isn't getting any help from the moving-average structure, either. The 50-day SMA sits below the 200-day SMA, keeping the trend pointed lower unless the stock can reclaim key averages and hold them.

Momentum indicators are singing the same song. MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, a setup that often turns rallies into brief pit stops rather than durable reversals. Until that relationship flips, the path of least resistance tends to stay down.

FUTU Shares Are Sliding

FUTU Price Action: Futu shares were down 27.10% at $90.34 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock