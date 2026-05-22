Bloom Energy Stock Edges Higher Friday After $2.6 Billion Nebius AI Deal

Bloom Energy stock is moving in positive territory. Why is BE stock advancing?

A Lucrative Multi-Phase Contract For Bloom Energy

For Bloom Energy, the deal represents a massive financial and strategic win, securing up to $2.6 billion in total service fees over a 10-year multi-phase agreement. By providing “behind-the-meter” onsite power, Bloom allows AI data centers to bypass heavily congested local electrical grids and eliminate lengthy deployment delays.

This landmark contract, following similar recent large-scale wins with Oracle and American Electric Power, solidifies Bloom’s position as a utility backbone for the AI infrastructure boom.

Bloom Energy Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Even with the AI-infrastructure headline, Bloom's chart is flashing "extended but cooling" after a massive run: the stock is up 1634.13% over the last 12 months and is now trading above every major moving average. At current levels, shares are trading 15.9% above the 20-day SMA ($274.35), 51.5% above the 50-day SMA ($209.83), and 141.2% above the 200-day SMA ($131.80), which often raises the odds of sharp pullbacks on any disappointment.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now because it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, pointing to fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means buyers are losing control unless the stock can re-accelerate and reclaim that baseline.

The trend structure is still bullish on longer timeframes, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day above 200-day) in June 2025. But with price pressing into fresh highs (the prior 52-week high was $318.49 and shares are now above that), the stock is also in a spot where "good news" can still be met with profit-taking.

Key Resistance : $318.49 — the prior 52-week high zone that can act like a breakout/failed-breakout pivot

: $318.49 — the prior 52-week high zone that can act like a breakout/failed-breakout pivot Key Support: $274.35 — near the 20-day SMA, a first area bulls often defend during pullbacks

How Bloom Energy Powers AI Infrastructure

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can run on natural gas, biogas and hydrogen to produce 24/7 electricity for stationary uses.

That matters for AI infrastructure because data centers need steady power, and the Nebius tie-up frames Bloom's systems as a way to add capacity while targeting lower emissions. Bloom sells these systems in the U.S. and internationally, so large, repeatable deployments (like a 328 MW first project) are the kind of reference wins investors watch for.

Bloom Energy Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—strong momentum and growth, paired with very weak value. For longer-term holders, that usually means the trend can stay powerful, but entries and risk control matter more because pullbacks can be fast when sentiment cools.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Activity On Friday

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were trading 1.15% higher at $311.42 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock