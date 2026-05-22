T1 Energy Shares Are Sliding: What's Driving The Move?

T1 Energy stock is showing positive momentum. What’s ahead for TE stock?

What’s Driving T1 Energy’s Recent Volatility?

The latest volatility traces back to a short report from Fuzzy Panda Research alleging the company is "NOT an AI play," calling it a "China Hustle," and claiming reliance on unearned U.S. tax credits, including an allegation of $41.4 million in unearned first-quarter 2026 tax credits.

The report also raises compliance/documentation claims, including an allegation tied to a July 2025 IRS deadline around an Evervolt IP transfer and claims that patent databases still show IP registered to Trina Solar.

T1 Energy's credibility overhang also includes claims that customs records showed shipments labeled "wood pallets" and "packing tape" that allegedly matched the heavy weights of solar cells, keeping the debate focused on traceability and documentation. The stock's whipsaw this week has also been amplified by the broader "AI-linked industrial" trade after Situational Awareness disclosed a new stake via a 13F.

Critical Technical Levels For TE Stock To Watch

With the broader market trading higher in premarket, TE's early bid looks more like "risk-on support" than a clean resolution of the short-seller debate, so the chart matters more than the headlines right now. The stock is still extended versus trend: at $8.77 it's trading 48.7% above the 20-day SMA ($5.88), 51.7% above the 50-day SMA ($5.76), and 76.6% above the 200-day SMA ($4.95), which can make pullbacks feel sharp if momentum cools.

The longer-term structure stays bullish with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA, a setup that typically favors dip-buying until those relationships break. But the distance above the moving averages also means the stock has less "nearby" technical support if sellers press.

RSI is the key momentum tell here: at 76.62, it's in overbought territory, which often signals the move is stretched and more vulnerable to fast shakeouts or sideways digestion. RSI entered overbought territory in May, and the stock's recent swing low in April followed a period when RSI was oversold—so momentum has already shown it can swing hard in both directions.

Key Resistance: $10.00 — a round-number ceiling just above current trade where rebounds can stall

TE Stock Price Movement Friday Morning

TE Stock Price Activity: T1 Energy shares were down 3.56% at $8.41 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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