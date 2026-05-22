What's Going On With Webull Stock Today?

Webull stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for BULL shares?

Q1 Highlights

Webull posted adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents, inline with the consensus estimate. In addition, it reported revenue of $159.92 million, beating the consensus estimate of $158.15 million.

Group President and U.S. CEO Anthony Denier said the company delivered a "strong start" to its second year as a public company and highlighted progress across AI initiatives and geographic expansion efforts.

"We continue to innovate in AI, including beta-testing for our Vega Analyst, which will bring comprehensive research reports to our users, as well as launching agentic trading solutions on Webull," Denier said.

Denier also said the company now has a license to operate across the European Economic Area and is expanding its presence in other global markets.

CFO H.C. Wang said Webull recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of profitability on an adjusted basis.

Customer assets totaled $24 billion during the quarter, representing 90% year-over-year growth, driven by strong net deposits that increased 91% year-over-year.

Registered users increased 15% year-over-year to 27.6 million, while funded accounts increased 8% to 5.1 million.

Equity notional volume increased 104% year-over-year to $261 billion and options contracts volume increased 31% year-over-year to 159 million.

Daily average revenue trades, or DARTs, increased 42% year-over-year to 1.3 million.

The company said it plans to continue investing in growth initiatives while also prioritizing capital allocation efforts, including its previously announced share repurchase program.

Technical Setup Remains Mixed

From a trend perspective, Webull is still trying to stabilize after a steep 12-month slide of 51.04%, and the long-term picture remains pressured with the stock trading 28.2% below its 200-day SMA ($9.15). That said, it's holding above the 50-day SMA ($6.13) and essentially sitting on top of the 100-day SMA ($6.53), which makes this area a decision zone for the next multi-week move.

The near-term setup is choppy: the stock is trading 6.8% below its 20-day SMA ($7.05), suggesting recent rallies have struggled to stick. The 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA (a bullish crossover), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA, keeping the bigger-picture trend bearish until price can reclaim longer-term averages.

Momentum looks more "range-bound than trending" right now, with RSI at 45.53 (neutral). RSI measures how stretched buying or selling pressure is, and a mid-range reading like this typically lines up with two-way trade rather than a clean breakout.

Key levels are tight enough to matter quickly if volume shows up after the open:

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a round-number area that also lines up closely with the 20-day SMA ($7.05), where rebounds can stall

: $7.00 — a round-number area that also lines up closely with the 20-day SMA ($7.05), where rebounds can stall Key Support: $6.00 — a nearby round-number level sitting close to the 50-day SMA ($6.13), where buyers have room to defend the uptrend attempt

Zooming out, the 52-week range ($4.50 to $18.32) highlights how far the stock has fallen from last year's highs, and why rallies can face supply overhead. April marked both a recent swing high and swing low, reinforcing that the stock has been whipping around rather than trending smoothly.

Webull Shares Edge Lower

BULL Price Action: At the time of publication, Webull shares are trading 3.78% lower at $6.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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