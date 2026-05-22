Applied Digital Shares Slump Friday Despite Landmark AI Campus Lease

Applied Digital shares are under pressure. What’s pulling APLD shares down?

What Is Driving Applied Digital’s Move This Week?

Applied Digital has secured a landmark 15-year lease for its Polaris Forge 3 campus, a high-density AI data center purpose-built for massive compute workloads. Valued at approximately $7.5 billion, this agreement encompasses 300 megawatts of critical IT load, firmly establishing the company as a premier infrastructure provider for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

This milestone builds upon a wave of recent strategic moves. In early May, the company spun off its cloud operations into ChronoScale Corporation, a newly Nasdaq-listed AI compute platform. Concurrently, Applied Digital secured a $300 million financing facility led by Goldman Sachs to accelerate the expansion of its Polaris Forge 1 facility in North Dakota.

APLD Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

The bigger-picture trend remains firmly bullish: APLD is trading 19.4% above its 20-day SMA ($39.52) and 66.1% above its 200-day SMA ($28.42), and it's also holding a bullish stack of shorter averages above longer ones. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA—confirming the golden-cross uptrend that formed in June 2025.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. RSI adds a different angle in one line: after entering overbought territory in May, it's no longer flashing "stretched," which can be consistent with a reset rather than a trend break.

Key Resistance : $48.57 — the 52-week high zone, where breakouts often stall on first test

: $48.57 — the 52-week high zone, where breakouts often stall on first test Key Support: $39.52 — near the 20-day SMA, a common "trend support" area during pullbacks

How Applied Digital Operates In AI And Crypto Markets

Applied Digital Corp designs, develops, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure across North America, serving customers tied to high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. It operates through Data Center Hosting and HPC Hosting, with most revenue coming from the Data Center Hosting business that provides energized space to crypto mining customers.

That mix matters for this week's news because the Polaris Forge leasing milestone is about scaling AI-focused compute infrastructure—work that can broaden the company's customer base beyond pure crypto-linked demand. The ChronoScale cloud spin-off and the $300 million financing facility also point to an expansion playbook that depends on funding access and long-duration customer contracts.

APLD Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $54.71. Recent analyst moves include:

Lake Street : Buy (Raises Target to $70.00) (May 21)

: Buy (Raises Target to $70.00) (May 21) Citizens : Market Outperform (Raises Target to $60.00) (May 21)

: Market Outperform (Raises Target to $60.00) (May 21) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $66.00) (May 21)

APLD Stock Price Movement In Friday’s Premarket

APLD Stock Price Activity: Applied Digital shares were down 0.90% at $47.59 during pre-market trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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