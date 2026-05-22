What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Friday?

Plug Power stock is showing upward bias. What’s ahead for PLUG stock?

What Is Plug Power’s Latest U.K. Project Catalyst?

Plug this week said a final investment decision has been reached for the 30-megawatt Barrow Green Hydrogen project in the U.K., where it will supply electrolyzers under the U.K. Government's Hydrogen Business Model. The project is expected to cut carbon emissions at Kimberly-Clark's manufacturing facility in Barrow-in-Furness by supplying green hydrogen.

Plug also sized the Barrow build for about 100 GWh of green hydrogen annually using six 5 MW GenEco PEM electrolyzers, giving bulls a concrete "execution" datapoint as projects move from planning to delivery.

Plug Power Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, Plug is still in a bullish structure: the stock is trading above its 20-day SMA ($3.37), 50-day SMA ($2.88), 100-day SMA ($2.51), and 200-day SMA ($2.40). That stacked setup is reinforced by a bullish 20-day-over-50-day alignment and the golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in September 2025.

Momentum is the main near-term question, and MACD is the cleaner read right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to cooling upside pressure unless buyers can reassert control. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means the prior upswing is losing steam and needs fresh demand to restart.

The chart is also close to a key "decision zone" overhead: $4.50 is both a round-number area and sits just below the $4.58 52-week high, so it's a level where rallies can stall if supply shows up. On the downside, the longer-term trend tends to stay healthier as long as price holds well above the 200-day area near $2.40.

Key Resistance: $4.50 — a nearby round-number zone just below the $4.58 52-week high where rebounds can stall

PLUG Stock Price Action During Friday’s Premarket

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were down 0.26% at $3.77 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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