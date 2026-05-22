What's Driving Deckers? Shares Swing Near Flat Following Q4 Results

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closed. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Deckers stock is under selling pressure. Why is DECK stock retreating?

Q4 Highlights

Deckers reported earnings per share of 96 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 83 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.11 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

HOKA brand net sales increased 14.5% year-over-year to $671.2 million, while UGG brand net sales increased 9.2% to $408.6 million. Other brands net sales decreased 35.6% to $39.5 million.

Wholesale net sales increased 7.1% to $654.9 million and direct-to-consumer net sales increased 13.2% to $464.4 million. DTC comparable net sales increased 8.2%.

Domestic net sales increased 0.3% to $649.8 million, while international net sales increased 25.5% to $469.5 million.

President and CEO Stefano Caroti said fiscal 2026 was "another record year" for the company, driven by continued momentum from HOKA and strength from UGG.

"Our focus on brand building, product innovation and category leadership, along with marketplace execution continues to drive full-price demand across an expanding global audience," Caroti said.

The company ended the quarter with $1.907 billion in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings. Inventories totaled $487 million, including the impact of incremental tariffs, compared to $495.2 million a year earlier.

Deckers also announced that its board increased the company's share repurchase authorization by an additional $3.5 billion, bringing the total authorization to approximately $5 billion.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares for a total of $261.6 million at a weighted average price of $105.61 per share.

CFO Steve Fasching said the company generated more than $1 billion in free cash flow during fiscal 2026 and highlighted "record revenue, industry-leading operating margins, and double-digit earnings per share growth."

Guidance

Deckers sees fiscal-year GAAP EPS of $7.30 to $7.45, versus the consensus estimate of $7.29. In addition, it expects revenue of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $120.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $138.00) (May 22)

Technical Picture Remains Mixed

From a trend standpoint, Deckers is trying to stabilize, but it's still fighting the weight of longer-term moving averages: the stock is 2.1% below its 50-day SMA, 5.2% below its 100-day SMA, and 2.9% below its 200-day SMA. That matters because the 50-day SMA is also below the 200-day SMA (a death cross that occurred in May), a setup that often keeps rallies "sold into" until price can reclaim those longer-term lines.

In the near term, the stock is 0.4% above its 20-day SMA, which helps explain why the chart has been acting more range-bound than outright broken. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (bearish), so bulls generally want to see the short-term average curl up and start closing that gap to signal improving trend health.

Momentum is best framed through RSI, which is at 54.52—neutral, but slightly tilted toward buyers after the stock worked off the oversold conditions seen in March. RSI measures how stretched a move is, and a mid-50s reading typically signals consolidation with room for either a push higher or a rollover depending on how price behaves at resistance.

Key Resistance : $106.00 — a round-number area that also sits close to the 200-day SMA zone, making it a logical spot where rebounds can stall

: $106.00 — a round-number area that also sits close to the 200-day SMA zone, making it a logical spot where rebounds can stall Key Support: $92.50 — a nearby floor that lines up with a prior demand area above the 52-week low zone, making it a level bulls want to defend on pullbacks

Deckers Shares Fall

DECK Price Action: At the time of publication, Deckers shares are trading 0.60% lower at $102.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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