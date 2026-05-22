Why Is Yimutian Stock Falling On Friday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.13% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.16%.

Timely Hearing Request Triggers Stay

Yimutian formally submitted a request for a hearing to the Hearing Panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Wednesday. The submission automatically stays any delisting action.

While shares continue trading during this process, management warned that "there can be no assurances that the company would ultimately be able to regain compliance."

Massive Dilution From Convertible Note

Compounding the regulatory panic, Yimutian filed a Form 424B3 prospectus supplement on Thursday outlining the potential resale of up to 42,307,692 American Depositary Shares (ADSs). These shares stem from a $10 million senior convertible promissory note agreement from Dec. 8, threatening massive equity dilution for existing retail investors.

AI Progress Fails To Reverse Downtrend

On Friday morning the company revealed that Yimutian’s WolaiCai AI Agent went live across all platforms. The system consumes over 200 million tokens daily and generates approximately $3,000 in daily revenue.

However, the commercial gains have not been enough to offset the broader market panic regarding the company’s listing status.

YMT Technical Levels To Watch Amid Bearish Trend

The bigger picture is still bearish: YMT is trading 56.8% below its 20-day SMA ($2.18), 70.1% below its 50-day SMA ($3.15), and 91.9% below its 100-day SMA ($11.71).

The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA reinforces that the prevailing trend is down, even if the stock occasionally snaps back.

Momentum is extremely stretched, with RSI at 20.66.

Key Resistance : $2.18

: $2.18 Key Support: 88 cents

YMT Stock Price Activity: Yimutian shares were down 11.69% at 88 cents during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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